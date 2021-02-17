The University announced via email Wednesday afternoon that campus will remain closed Feb. 18 "due to continued weather conditions and power outages in the area."

Baton Rouge suffered its fifth-longest freeze in history, with roads being closed due to ice. Students both on and off campus suffered power outages due to winter storms and rolling blackouts over the weekend. At least one tree has fallen on LSU's campus.

University administration cancelled all courses, both virtual and in-person, last Monday, Feb. 15, Wednesday, Feb. 17 and now Thursday, Feb. 18. Tuesday, Feb. 16 had already been scheduled as Mardi Gras holiday.

Bus services will be suspended through Thursday, while residence and dining halls will remain open. The LSU Veterinary School will continue to hold classes virtually Thursday.

The University also recommended that students sign up for updates through their emergency text messaging system and social media channels.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.