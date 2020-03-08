The University cancelled a spring break trip to China because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to University officials.
University students studying in Italy and China also returned from their trips and must self-isolate for 14 days, according to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.
The University is continuing to work alongside local, state and federal health officials to monitor the developments of the virus, according to Ballard, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is continuing to update University officials. There are currently no confirmed cases in or around campus.
The University also cancelled all its upcoming summer study abroad trips on Mar. 5.
Harald Leder, the director of the University’s Academic Programs Abroad, spoke to the group of students scheduled to participate in the Media & Politics in Europe study abroad trip this summer on Mar. 5, Manship School of Mass Communication professor Robert Mann said. Leder informed the group of the trip’s cancellation, as well as the cancellation of all study abroad programs scheduled for this summer.
Coronavirus spreads similarly to the flu, so the CDC is recommending that people should wash their hands often, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, cover their mouths while coughing and staying home if they are sick. University officials also ask that sick students contact the LSU Student Health Center immediately.
The effects of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, particularly those in persons with underlying severe and chronic health issues, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
Although the virus hasn’t spread to Louisiana, University students are still being affected.
International studies junior Annabella Johsnon was disappointed that her year abroad in China came to an abrupt end.
“I thought I had three more months with the people and the country that I loved, and I’m angry that the coronavirus took that from me,” Johnson said.
Johnson arrived in China in August 2019 and had to leave in February 2020, although she was not initially scheduled to return until the end of the spring semester.
Students like Johnson are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and not return to campus unless they are asymptomatic for that period. Students who travel back from countries with lower level infection rates such as Italy are required to monitor symptoms for 14 days. All students are also asked to go to a doctor immediately if they have symptoms and to avoid contact with anyone.
“Even though I knew it was for my own safety, I was devastated to be told I have to leave China,” Johnson said.