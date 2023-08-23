A Tuesday morning power outage closed LSU for its second day of classes, causing changes the academic calendar, the university announced Wednesday.
Here are the changes:
Tuesday, Aug. 29: The final date to get a 90% refund on LSU fees.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 4:30 p.m.: The final date and time to drop a class without getting a "W."
Thursday, Aug. 31: The final date to add a course; change to pass/fail; audit a class;transfer from the University Center for Freshmen Year to a senior college, or from one senior college to another; and invoke grade exclusion policy for fall courses.
These changes don't apply to the Paul M. Hebert Law Center or LSU Online, according to the announcement.