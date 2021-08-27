Campus Images

Memorial Tower, the flag pole, and Kirby-Smith make up the skyline on Mar. 3, 2021 of LSU’s campus.

 Matthew Perschall

LSU will be closed Saturday through Monday due to Hurricane Ida. All on-campus facilities will be closed and classes -- in-person and virtual -- are cancelled, the university announced Friday in an email. 

LSU residence halls and on-campus apartments will remain open, and food will be available to those residents. Students living on campus should remain indoors and keep in contact with residential life staff for instructions. 

Hurricane Ida will make landfall Sunday as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing storm surge, heavy rainfall and potentially devastating winds and tornadoes. Weather forecasts predict up to 120 mph winds, speeds just short of reaching Category 4.

Here's how students should prepare for the storm. 

  • Secure loose objects outside of your dorm or apartment.
  • Make sure you have water, non-perishable food, a flashlight with extra batteries and a cell phone charger.
  • Remain inside for the duration of the storm and stay away from windows. 
  • Stay tuned to local radio, television, news outlets and LSU's website for the latest updates.
Load comments