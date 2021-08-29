Weather Alert

This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi **Hurricane Ida moving inland with life-threatening conditions ongoing across Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Storm Surge Warning has been cancelled for Iberville - The Tropical Storm Warning has been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Amite, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Northern Tangipahoa, Pike, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Walthall, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Western Orleans, and Wilkinson - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Pearl River - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson * STORM INFORMATION: - About 40 miles south-southwest of New Orleans LA or about 10 miles southeast of Houma LA - 29.5N 90.6W - Storm Intensity 130 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida is currently centered over Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes and will continue to push inland through the evening and overnight hours. Catastrophic impacts will continue to occur in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes over the next couple of hours and these impacts are then expected to move into St. James, St. John the Baptist, and St. Charles Parishes during the evening hours. Significant impacts are expected across the remainder of Southeast Louisiana and moderate impacts are expected across coastal Mississippi and Southwest Mississippi from this afternoon through the overnight hours tonight. It is too late to evacuate at this time. You are advised to shelter in place until the storm passes through. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across portions of Southeast Louisiana including metro New Orleans, metro Baton Rouge, Hammond, Grand Isle, and the Houma metropolitan area as well as portions of Southwest Mississippi mainly between Woodville and McComb. These life-threatening wind impacts will spread further inland to the New Orleans, Baton Rouge metro areas and Southwest Mississippi through the evening and overnight hours. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts across coastal Mississippi, portions of the Northshore including the cities of Slidell and Bogalusa, portions of Southwest Mississippi including the city of Tylertown, and areas along the Atchafalaya River west of Baton Rouge. These life- threatening wind impacts are expected to occur this afternoon through the overnight hours. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and portions of coastal Mississippi west of Pass Christian. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur today into Monday. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to devastating impacts across portions of coastal Mississippi east of Pass Christian and along the shores of Lake Pontchartrain outside of the hurricane levee protection and Lake Maurepas. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur today into Monday. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across most of Southeast Louisiana including the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Houma metro areas as well portions of coastal Mississippi mainly west of Biloxi. These life-threatening rainfall impacts have begun and will continue through Monday. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the remainder of Southeast Louisiana, Southwest Mississippi, and Coastal Mississippi. These life-threatening impacts have begun and will and continue through Monday. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across coastal Mississippi. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across all of Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans LA around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.