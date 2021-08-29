This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
**Hurricane Ida moving inland with life-threatening conditions
ongoing across Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Storm Surge Warning has been cancelled for Iberville
- The Tropical Storm Warning has been upgraded to a Hurricane
Warning for Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for
Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower
Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St.
Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St.
Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John
The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper
Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, and Upper Terrebonne
- A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Amite, East Baton Rouge,
East Feliciana, Iberville, Northern Tangipahoa, Pike, Pointe
Coupee, St. Helena, Walthall, Washington, West Baton Rouge,
West Feliciana, Western Orleans, and Wilkinson
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Pearl River
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 40 miles south-southwest of New Orleans LA or about 10
miles southeast of Houma LA
- 29.5N 90.6W
- Storm Intensity 130 mph
- Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Hurricane Ida is currently centered over Terrebonne and Lafourche
Parishes and will continue to push inland through the evening
and overnight hours. Catastrophic impacts will continue to
occur in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes over the next couple
of hours and these impacts are then expected to move into
St. James, St. John the Baptist, and St. Charles Parishes during
the evening hours. Significant impacts are expected across the
remainder of Southeast Louisiana and moderate impacts are expected
across coastal Mississippi and Southwest Mississippi from this
afternoon through the overnight hours tonight. It is too late to
evacuate at this time. You are advised to shelter in place until
the storm passes through.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating
impacts across portions of Southeast Louisiana including metro New
Orleans, metro Baton Rouge, Hammond, Grand Isle, and the Houma
metropolitan area as well as portions of Southwest Mississippi mainly
between Woodville and McComb. These life-threatening wind impacts
will spread further inland to the New Orleans, Baton Rouge metro
areas and Southwest Mississippi through the evening and overnight
hours. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof
and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage
greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations
may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.
- Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
- Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Widespread power and communications outages.
Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited
to extensive impacts across coastal Mississippi, portions of the
Northshore including the cities of Slidell and Bogalusa, portions of
Southwest Mississippi including the city of Tylertown, and areas
along the Atchafalaya River west of Baton Rouge. These life-
threatening wind impacts are expected to occur this afternoon through
the overnight hours.
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible catastrophic
impacts across all of coastal southeast Louisiana and portions of
coastal Mississippi west of Pass Christian. These life-threatening
impacts are expected to occur today into Monday. Potential impacts
in this area include:
- Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly
accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to
buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded
from considerable floating debris. Locations may be
uninhabitable for an extended period.
- Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or
severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become
stressed.
- Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible.
- Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted
onshore and stranded.
Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible
significant to devastating impacts across portions of coastal
Mississippi east of Pass Christian and along the shores of Lake
Pontchartrain outside of the hurricane levee protection and Lake
Maurepas. These life-threatening impacts are expected to occur today
into Monday.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
devastating impacts across most of Southeast Louisiana including the
Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Houma metro areas as well portions of
coastal Mississippi mainly west of Biloxi. These life-threatening
rainfall impacts have begun and will continue through Monday.
Potential impacts include:
- Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks
in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks,
canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control
systems and barriers may become stressed.
- Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed
away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape
routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water
with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very
dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened
or washed out.
Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible
extensive impacts across the remainder of Southeast Louisiana,
Southwest Mississippi, and Coastal Mississippi. These
life-threatening impacts have begun and will and continue through
Monday.
* TORNADOES:
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across coastal
Mississippi. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event
having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts
include:
- The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots
of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or
uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across all of
Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi. Remain well braced
against a tornado event having possible limited impacts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear
to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a
battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your
shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best
foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather.
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any
improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes,
conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return
to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm.
Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or
videos.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the
safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body.
If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the
safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions
as if it were a violent tornado.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in New Orleans LA around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.