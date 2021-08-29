Tropical Weather Atlantic

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a close-up view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

LSU announced Sunday that campus will be closed Tuesday, extending the closure already put in place Saturday through Monday in response to the dangerous Hurricane Ida.

The university said they will assess damages following the storm before making decisions on when campus will reopen and if the academic calendar will change.

LSU residence halls and on-campus apartments will remain open, and food will be available to those residents. Students living on campus should remain indoors and keep in contact with residential life staff for instructions. 

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana's coasts Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds reaching as high as 150 mph. It is expected to reach Baton Rouge around 1 a.m. Monday at speeds of around 110 mph.

The university asked students to shelter in place and avoid going outside, as flying debris and other possibly devastating damage could take place. Students living on campus are asked not to go to campus unless instructed to do so.

"LSU family and friends I have seen the posts of concern," President William Tate tweeted Sunday. "Please know that my wife and I remain in Baton Rouge. I am in contact with our teams across the state-wide LSU community. We are in pray and work mode. Join us in both as we ready ourselves for the aftermath."

