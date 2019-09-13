The LSU College of Science was recently granted $988,837 through the Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program, sponsored by the National Science Foundation. This grant will fund a project that will aid economically-disadvantaged students who are seeking STEM degrees at the University.
The project, Scholarship Opportunities Aimed at Retaining Science Scholars, or SOARS, is a project designed to aid students that are academically talented, but have not had the same level of resources as their peers due to economic reasons.
20 students will be aided over the life of the grant. There will be two cohorts of 10 students that will be supported for four years of their undergraduate program.
The program was designed to aid students not only financially, but also academically. Each student in the program will be offered a scholarship and mentorship that will aid them throughout their academic process.
The National Science Foundation holds competitions that universities may enter to receive awards to help support students.
College of Science Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Zakiya Wilson-Kennedy developed the idea for this project with the help of a group of faculty and staff members.
The group looked at institutional data and thought about how the grant could best aid low-income students. The group then submitted an application into an S-STEM competition.
This idea came from Wilson-Kennedy’s own experience. Wilson-Kennedy said she grew up in a small town in Mississippi where her opportunities would have been limited had she not taken advantage of programs similar to SOARS.
“What has been really impactful for me and my development were programs and support to help me figure out how to navigate it,” Wilson-Kennedy said.
Wilson-Kennedy emphasized the importance of mentorship in order for the insured success for low-income students.
“Given that a student’s academic performance, the quality of the educational experience through student engagement, and a student’s overall integration into the academic and social cultures are factors that contribute to student persistence and success, institutional supports are vital to retaining low-income students,” Wilson-Kennedy said in a statement.
LSU Undergraduate Admissions will soon list SOARS as a scholarship opportunity, and students will send in an application and an essay detailing their passion for science and math. Students will then go through an interview process. Students will be chosen for the program based on their financial need and their enthusiasm for science and math.
The College of Science has not yet decided how mentors will be chosen. Wilson-Kennedy said in the past, professors have generally answered the call for mentorship.
“There are a lot of faculty on this campus that are really passionate about our students being successful,” Wilson-Kennedy said.
Wilson-Kennedy did not come from a scientific background-- neither of her parents were scientists. She feels very fortunate for the people and programs that helped her pursue a career in a field she loves and hopes to give others the same opportunity.
“I’ve just been really grateful for the opportunities in my career to pay forward the things that other people did for me,” Wilson-Kennedy said.