As the sun set on Oct. 1, students, faculty, friends and family of Dean Martin Johnson gathered at a vigil held on the Journalism Building’s terrace after the dean passed away on the night of Sept. 28.
Student government, Manship Ambassadors and members of the LSU community combined efforts to plan the service and honor Johnson’s memory.
Political communication senior Carrie Cole took part in setting up and planning the vigil.
“Everybody wanted to do something for Dean Johnson because he was just so great that it just didn’t feel right not doing anything,” Cole said. “He was such a universally revered dean.”
Upon arrival, guests wrote condolences, blanketed the stairs with flowers and lit candles in remembrance of Johnson.
Cole had fond memories of Johnson when she took his class in Spring 2020.
Amid the looming quarantine and ever-present uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Cole said he was “the calm in the storm.”
“We’ll miss his presence, how positive he was, how inviting he was and how much he cared for his students,” Cole said
Prior to the event, students and faculty of the Manship School created videos honoring Johnson. At the vigil, visitors gathered to watch the accumulated condolences and memories.
Yongick Jeong, associate dean of graduate studies and an associate professor of creative advertising, reflected upon strong ties between Johnson and the professors and faculty of the Manship School.
“I decided to work for him because I believed he could make big changes,” Jeong said. “He was just a great person.”
To stay in line with LSU’s safety guidelines, visitors reserved times to attend the vigil, and only 45 people were allowed on the terrace at a time.
Johnson’s passing left a mark on Manship students and faculty alike. Digital advertising junior Lauren Leonard said she was proud of how the community gathered in his memory.
“I think it’s really great that we haven’t seen each other in so long, and it’s almost like the dean brought us together after a time of being apart,” Leonard said.
Leonard said that when she attended a Dinner with the Dean event, Johnson’s welcoming presence shocked her and surpassed her previous expectations of a dean.
“He was so kind,” Leonard said. “Over time, I realized that like that was just his personality. He was so approachable. . .which I think is unexpected.”
Leonard appreciated that Johnson, as a Manship alumnus, editor for The Reveille and announcer for KLSU, was in touch with the students.
“It was always so awe-inspiring to know him and know that he cared about you,” Leonard said.
Jeong said the tragic loss of the dean has left many upset and recognized the impact Johnson’s presence had on the Manship community.
“He is special to me, he is special to us, and we were special to him,” Jeong said.