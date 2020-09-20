Joyce McKnight spent 22 years working at The 5 Dining Hall, where she swiped TigerCards, served meals and made students feel welcomed at LSU.
McKnight, who was lovingly referred to as "Ms. Joyce," died Sept. 2 at age 78.
Fashion merchandising sophomore Jordan Hebert said McKnight was one of the first familiar and friendly faces she encountered on campus.
“Acquaintances often ask how you are as a formality, but she genuinely wanted to know," Hebert said. "She often let my best friend come eat with me even though she didn’t have a meal plan. I’m going to miss her so much, but I’ll always have the best memories of her.”
LSU alumna Leslie Wheatley was sad to hear about her passing and credits Mcknight with keeping her in school.
Wheatley said her first semester at LSU was tough and lonely. She only knew three people on campus and seriously considered going home. Wheatley ate at Highland Cafe, an old dining hall on campus that closed before The 5 opened, everyday for lunch. She said she was always greeted by McKnight with a warm smile and a welcome. One particular day, Mcknight could tell that she was struggling and asked her what was wrong. Wheatley said she's had a special place in her heart for McKnight ever since.
“Ms. Joyce was there everyday through my four years at LSU with a smile, and encouragement,” Wheatley said. “She helped me get through finals, failures, my first big heartache, the death of a grandfather, and so much more. She has enriched and touched so many lives over the years. I will always cherish the moments we shared. . . She was a light.”
Architecture senior Mason Orantes said he was deeply distressed when he heard the news. Orantes lived off campus freshman year, so he would only eat at The 5 when his friend swiped him in. Orantes would watch in amazement as his friend would greet McKnight. He would walk around the desk, she would step out and they would hug like they were lifelong friends.
Orantes said trips to The 5 always began with his friends commenting on how sweet she was.
“Watching [him] do that [every time] with someone I would've otherwise thought was a complete stranger brought a patience to me, and a joy in that moment,” Orantes said. “I wish I had eaten there on a regular basis. I might've gotten to get to know her as well as him.”
Several former LSU athletes tweeted their condolences, including long snapper Blake Ferguson and kicker Colby Delahoussaye.
"This woman knew nearly every student that walked through the doors by name," Ferguson wrote. "The world is a better place because of Ms. Joyce."
"I'll always remember those sweet 'Hey baby, how you doing today,' she would give everyone," Delahoussaye wrote.
One of McKnight's granddaughters, Dominique McKnight Zenon, responded to the outpouring on Twitter.
“She was an angel. She LOVED everyone of you,” Dominique tweeted. “She loved working at LSU and you all made her so happy. She would always come home with cards and gifts, and stories from y’all. I’m so glad you all loved her!”
In 2019, McKnight was highlighted by "Humans of LSU," a photo project inspired by the "Humans of New Years" series and an attempt to capture the lives of LSU students.
"I try to make friends with all the kids and get to know all of them before they graduate," McKnight said in her interview. "That's why I've been at this job so long."