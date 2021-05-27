LSU will continue to mandate masks inside campus buildings and within six feet apart of others outside "in an abundance of caution," despite Gov. John Bel Edwards' lifting the statewide mandate Tuesday.
The university said continuing the mask mandate is the safest option for employees and students in a statement from President Tom Galligan and Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie.
The statement also said the university wants to do its part in keeping the trend in the right direction as cases, hospitalizations and deaths drop around Louisiana. It said this will allow LSU to have a safe in-person fall semester as well.
The university also urges everyone in the LSU community to get vaccinated before the fall semester. Through May 29, the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the south endzone of Tiger Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.