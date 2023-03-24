A new energy institute at LSU, backed by $25 million from Shell, was approved unanimously by the Board of Regents on Wednesday.
The Institute for Energy Innovation falls under one of LSU William F. Tate’s key focus areas under his agenda for the university.
Tristan Denley, the deputy commissioner for academic affairs and innovation, presented the plan to his fellow Board members.
“They have already secured a $25 million commitment to establish the proposed institute, and it will aim to focus on technology transfer, talent development, and policy and community impact around energy innovation,” Denley said.
Shell also contributed $2.5 million last year toward the construction of a new interdisciplinary science building at LSU.
Board members embraced the Shell donation and the institute it will support.
The Board unanimously approved another addition to LSU’s campus on Wednesday, greenlighting a Center for Economics, Business and Policy Research.
“This is really bringing together and enabling the College of Business to bring together work around applied economics, business, public affairs, research, efforts that the university has up until now been knitting together university wide, but by bringing them together into this proposed center, it will now be able to take that work to another level,” Denley.
The push by LSU for a more unified approach to economics comes on the heels of the current Economics and Research Group at LSU releasing a report detailing LSU’s $6.1 billion dollar impact on the state of Louisiana in the fiscal year 2021-2022, something LSU President William F. Tate IV touted on his “Scholarship First” bus tour through the state last week.
“LSU’s campuses contribute a tremendous amount to the state, and the Scholarship First Agenda is a targeted path toward increasing our impact,” Tate said on the road.
The Board of Regents will convene again at 9 a.m. on April 26.