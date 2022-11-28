LSU's Certified Public Manager program that provides participants with effective skills for the workforce will begin in January 2023, according to LSU Executive Education Director Michelle Boullion.
Boullion said the Certified Public Manager program is a nationally-accredited, comprehensive statewide public management development program. She said the program is designed for managers in federal, state and local governments and other organizations with a public purpose.
“The program is a seven-session series where participants can earn the nationally-accredited public manager certification in 12 months,” Boullion said.
Built around current research and trends in the industry, Boullion said the Certified Public Manager program helps individuals address current workplace challenges while providing situational frameworks that can be applied throughout one's career.
Boullion said that she and LSU School of Business Dean Jared Llorens worked together this semester to bring the program to LSU by submitting application documents to the National Certified Public Manager Consortium.
According to the National Certified Public Manager Consortium website, the National Certified Public Manager Consortium establishes and preserves standards for the Certified Public Manager designation.
Boullion said the Consortium allowed LSU to be a Certified Public Manager credited institution while she and Llorens promoted the program to local leaders throughout Baton Rouge and asked faculty to teach courses within the program.
According to Boullion, the following components make up the required 300 hours of education and activity needed to obtain the Certified Public Manager designation:
Seven classroom learning sessions consisting of three days of face-to-face and hybrid online learning
Homework, readings and competency assignments
Capstone project
The program requires participants to complete a public management project. The project includes a written demonstration of participants’ effectiveness in applying the core competencies to their job environment, according to the National Certified Public Manager Consortium website.
The website also said the Certified Public Manager program must evaluate knowledge and practical application in these competencies: Personal and Organizational Integrity, Managing Work, Leading People, Developing Self and Systemic Integration.
LSU Executive Education, a branch within the LSU School of Business, will offer the Certified Public Manager program, according to Boullion.
She said LSU Executive Education offers leadership development, professional business education, enterprise education and industry certification programs.
Boullion said LSU Executive Education’s goal in offering the Certified Public Manager program is to give participants the knowledge, skills, and abilities required to become public managers in the workplace.
“Our programs are designed to provide the strategies and tools professionals need to enhance their leadership skills, build a foundation of business acumen, and connect with a network of peers,” Boullion said.
Llorens said LSU’s delivery of the Certified Public Manager program advances LSU’s mission of giving access to higher education across the state of Louisiana.
“Additionally, it is our hope that students in this program gain exposure to other outstanding academic opportunities in the College of Business such as [LSU’s] nationally ranked Master’s program in Public Administration,” Llorens said.
He said the Certified Public Manager program is the nation’s premier certificate program for public managers at all levels of government.
“LSU’s role in this program allows the institution to impact the quality of public services across the state by serving as a partner for those managers seeking to build and advance their professional competencies,” Llorens said.