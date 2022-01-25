LSU Faculty will have the option to continue teaching online or in a hybrid format for two more weeks, Interim Provost Matt Lee said at the Jan. 25 Faculty Senate meeting.
LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said that it will likely be an additional two weeks after the original deadline of Feb. 1. Ballard and Lee both said that faculty will be notified of specifics on Wednesday.
On Jan. 1, LSU President William Tate IV announced that LSU faculty would have the option to teach online or in a hybrid format for the first two weeks of the semester due to the Omicron variant currently sweeping the state. After that time, if community and campus positivity rates were below 10%, faculty would have to revert to in-person.
LSU's campus positivity rate is currently 16.3%, according to LSU's COVID-19 dashboard, and East Baton Rouge Parish's positivity rate is currently 29%.
While Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Jan. 20 that models are showing that Louisiana may be approaching the peak of the Omicron surge, Louisiana's record COVID case counts will likely take weeks to drop to a pre-Omicron level.