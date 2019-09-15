LSU Facility Services is working toward several new transportation updates for students, faculty and staff.
According to Facility Services Executive Director of Facility and Property Oversight Tammy Millican, these updates include additional methods of transportation and making the current transportation options more convenient.
Millican said improving the University's parking options is a priority.
“We’re looking at a lot of different technologies to improve parking,” Millican said. “Perhaps one day sensors in parking lots will let you know automatically how many spaces are available.”
Kinesiology junior Adeline Delaune said she would love for the University to implement sensors in parking lots
“Why wouldn’t you want to know [if a parking spot is available] before?” Delaune said. “If you did know, you wouldn’t have to go and ride around for ten minutes prior to class or be late.”
Millican also said Facility Services is considering bringing Flixbus to the University. According to the company's website, Flixbus is a bus service that promises "unbeatable prices, comfortable seats and free WiFi."
Students who live outside of the state or who do not have a vehicle on campus could use Flixbus to travel home on weekends or holidays, with ticket prices as low as $19.
“This would allow students who are coming from out of state or further away in Louisiana to have the ability to go home and get back on weekends,” Millican said. “Plus, you can be productive, because while the bus driver’s driving, you can study.”
Psychology junior Mignon Huckabay, who lives in Shreveport, said this update could be useful to her.
“I don’t like to drive late, and my parents often get mad at me for driving late at night, because it’s such a far way home,” Huckabay said. "Having a bus that will take me will increase my safety and will make it easier on me. It would also be cheaper because it takes me a whole tank of gas to get home.”
Millican said Facility Services is currently trying to make all the University's current transportation options, including the recently implemented Gotcha bike share program, available on the LSU mobile app.
Millican said one current transportation option that may be less known among students is Zipcar. With Zipcar, students can reserve a Zipcar by the hour or day and only pay for they amount of time they drive, according to Zipcar's website. There are currently five Zipcars available on campus for students to drive. Three Zipcar parking spaces are located in front of East Laville Hall and two are located in the Aster Street East Lot.
Facility Services is also working to make bus routes more efficient and straightforward. According to Millican, some students feel the bus routes take them away from their desired location and then bring them back.
Millican said Facility Services prioritizes student safety and encourages students to consider using the transportation options available on campus.
"I think that what’s really most important to me is always safety of students,” Millican said.