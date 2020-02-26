Facility Services workers at LSU are often seen but not heard. Students see them fixing lights, in dorm bathrooms cleaning showers or mowing the lawns outside. They keep the campus alive and functioning, and yet most students will never know their names or stories.
One Facility Service employee is 60-year-old James Poissot. He is a master carpenter and former teacher at Tara High School, where he worked with children of lower socioeconomic status. While working in the LSU Journalism Building, Poissot noticed an article by adjunct professor Stanley Nelson about the 1964 arson murder of Frank Morris, an African-American shoe shop owner in Ferriday, Louisiana.
Poissot looked at the article on the wall, pointed and told the people working at the Manship School of Mass Communication that his father was one of the men responsible for Morris’ death.
“I walk by, and I see a picture of the gentleman my dad killed,” Poissot said. “And I did say it without any hesitations.”
Frank Morris opened a shoe service shop in the 1930s in Ferriday, Louisiana, where he repaired shoes and saddles, sold jewelry, dyed purses and more. His business was known for being open to both black and white customers. Morris would deliver items to white women’s cars whenever they were uncomfortable with entering his shop.
As racial tensions grew in the state and the Ku Klux Klan developed strongholds on political figures and police forces, Morris’ shop became shrouded in false rumors that it was also a brothel.
It was on Dec. 10, 1964, when two white men burned his shop to the ground with Morris still inside. He escaped the shop with his entire body covered in burns but died four days later in the hospital.
The FBI opened and closed the case in 1965, 1967 and 2007 due to a lack of evidence. Nelson, the editor of The Concordia Sentinel, investigated the murder of Morris and uncovered Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Frank DeLaughter as the organizer of the arson and Arthur Leonard Spencer as the accomplice.
Poissot’s father, Coonie Poissot, was riding with DeLaughter in his patrol car on the night of Morris’ death. DeLaughter told Coonie Poissot that Morris needed “a good lacing (whipping),” because he refused to repair DeLaughter’s cowboy boots without a payment in advance.
Coonie Poissot was not present for the arson death of Morris but was heavily involved in the local Klan, once claiming to have “killed a black man for the Klan,” according to interviews between Nelson and Coonie Poissot’s daughter. When James Poissot recalls details about his father, he claims his father was also responsible for Morris’ murder.
Coonie Poissot spent his life in and out of prison with an addiction to methamphetamines. He had numerous children in different states, most of which James Poissot has never met. Coonie Poissot was abusive to women as well. According to James Poissot, Coonie beat James’ mother to the point of induced miscarriage.
Coonie Poissot died in 1992 without meeting James.
James Poissot was born and raised with six siblings in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His mother worked at the sheriff’s office and was the highest-ranking female officer there. He has no memories or stories about his father, including how he met Poissot’s mother.
Poissot wishes he knew what it was like to have a father figure but feels his mother did a great job of raising him alone.
“My mom taught us how to fish at the LSU Lakes,” he said. “We were catching supper, but she didn’t tell us that. We took care of our business.”
Poissot didn’t find out about his father’s past until the FBI reopened the Morris case in 2007, and the FBI documents from the 1960s were declassified. He has accepted his estranged father’s past and is glad he did not lead a similar life.
“This is the flesh of my flesh and the bone of my bone, but this is not who I am,” Poissot said. “He chose his badge just as you choose yours. He set the stage. He set the bar.”
According to Nelson, Spencer’s son, Boo Spencer, followed in his father’s footsteps as a racist and a criminal, spending his life in and out of prison. In an interview, Spencer justified his father’s arson, saying Ferriday should not have had a ‘n----- establishment.’ Other children of Klan members often go down the same roads of crime that their fathers did.
“It’s amazing to me looking at the Klan households,” Nelson said. “How some [children] come out good and positive and live good lives, while others just can never get things going.”
Poissot said the only reason he wishes his dad was a part of his life was for his grandchildren. He has three children and three grandchildren, one with cerebral palsy. He said he is inspired by his grandson’s bravery and believes his father missed out on the opportunity to see that for himself.
Poissot himself denounces racism and sees no reason to hate people based off their skin color.
“I think of my dad and I thank God that I was so far away from it,” Poissot said. “Some of the most cherished people that I loved the most in my life are not my color. So much hatred in this country. It’s wrong.”
Poissot feels no connection to his father or his actions. However, he still understands the pain and sorrow his father’s actions placed on the black families of Ferriday. He said his heart goes out to Morris’ family. When asked if he would ever be willing to speak to Morris’ granddaughter, Rosa Williams, he was speechless for a moment.
“I wouldn’t say a whole lot [if I met her],” he said. “I would just hug her real hard. I’d hug her real hard. What can you say? I’m sorry it happened to her. It hurts me. That’s why I stopped, and I said something when I saw the face [of Frank Morris.]
“Look, I would meet her in a minute. I don’t know what it is, it’s a social thing. If she comes to town, I don’t know where she lives at, but if she ever wanted to contact me, I’d be happy to talk.”
Poissot dedicated his life to carpentry and feels incredibly passionate about the craft. He attended classes at the University to improve his skills. As technology developed, he forced himself to learn the necessary computer programs to succeed both in his career and in his University education. He continues to practice his craft as a Facility Services worker at the University.
Poissot doesn’t drink or smoke. He goes to church every Sunday and loves to watch shows on YouTube. His family history is dark and rich, while he strives to be accepting of all people.
“You’re going to see me around this campus,” Poissot said. “If you haven’t already, just in a blue shirt. We don’t know who we’re going to meet. We don’t know their stories. We don’t know where they come from.”