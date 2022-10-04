LSU Foundation employee Chase Kojis was arrested on Tuesday on counts of child pornography, impersonation and animal abuse, according to LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
The LSU Foundation serves as the university’s primary organization for academic fundraising. Kojis was a facilities coordinator with the LSU Foundation at the time of his off-campus arrest by the East Baton Rouge Sherriff's Office on Tuesday.
The university was made aware of the situation on Tuesday morning and immediately fired Kojis following his arrest, Ballard said. The Foundation advised Kojis’ termination considering the “egregiously unacceptable nature of the charges.”
“The acts in question are not believed to have occurred on campus,” Ballard said, noting that LSU Police is not involved with the case.