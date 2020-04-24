This story was reported in conjunction with Tiger TV.
Freshman orientation at LSU is being moved online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the dates and logistics still being worked out.
Around 4,000 future Tigers attend orientation, a number that increases every year.The LSU Office of Admissions is working to make sure they receive the best virtual experience possible. The office plans to use virtual advisers for scheduling, student info sessions and virtual tours using old admissions videos, political science and English senior and former orientation leader Andrianna Watson said.
The most important thing to the freshman orientation leaders is making sure counselors are readily available for the students who need scheduling assistance.
“The biggest thing we focus on is the advising aspect, so that is what this online platform will be focused on,” physics senior and former orientation leader Shanice Manning said.
Students will be able to sign up for student info sessions, which will allow them to see student perspectives about the University. Any questions students have can be submitted to be answered live during the session. Anywhere ranging from 80-400 students usually join the tour guide and student info session calls.
The virtual tours include old videos of hotspots on campus to show incoming freshmen what these places look like on a regular basis.
Also some current University students may be struggling with the transition to online classes, the online transition for freshman orientation has been relatively pain-free for the orientation leaders.
"Everything has run pretty smoothly and the transition has been pretty nice," Manning said. "I’m really surprised by how many students have been tuning in and been really engaged."
Many freshmen are grateful for the opportunity to have the option of getting some of their questions answered, even though it may not be as special as an in-person orientation would be.
“I would sign up [for an online tour, counseling or info session] because I think that it’s important to get all the information possible about LSU when you are an incoming freshman,” incoming freshman Averi Lambert said.