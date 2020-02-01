Geaux Vote was recently ranked fifth out of 131 TurboVote campus partners for registering about 1,800 students to vote in 2019.
Geaux Vote is a nonpartisan student organization that operates through the Andrew Goodman Foundation’s Vote Everywhere initiative. Its goal is to civically engage the University's campus through education, legislation and voter registration.
Claire Hadlock, a mass communication senior and co-president of LSU Geaux Vote, attributes the organization's high ranking to organized events that LSU Geaux Vote hosts throughout the year.
“We have been on campus for about seven years now,” Hadlock said. “We have big voter registration days in Free Speech Alley, huge social media pushes that we do leading into different elections, and we even try to meet students in unexpected places like Tigerland.”
Not only does the organization have meetings that anyone can attend, they also host events like debate watch parties and educational sessions about political candidates to allow students to receive unbiased political information. Once students are informed about elections, the next step is getting them to the polls.
“Our social media acts as a reminder for people,” Hadlock said. “As we post to our social media, it is an active reminder for people to work on their voting plan.”
There are currently about 170 members in LSU Geaux Vote. Many students attribute the high ranking to the hard work that each member puts into the organization.
Political science sophmore Griffin Landry first became involved in Geaux Vote during his freshman year and has since become the operations secretary for the organization.
“We register people to vote, and then we encourage people to learn more about their local and state government so that they can go out to vote,” Landry said.
Political science, sociology and mass communication sophomore Kaylee Valencia serves as Geaux Vote's media and communications director. Like Landry, she also became involved during her freshman year. The first event that Valencia worked was the National Voter Registration Day in 2018, where she registered many students to vote.
“Geaux Vote plays an important role in making the political process accessible to college students in Baton Rouge,” Valencia said. “The college-aged demographic can often be portrayed as civically disengaged, but I think there is a real passion building that is largely fueled by efforts from organizations like Geaux Vote. ”
Valencia said the passion that the members of LSU Geaux Vote put into the club is noted by the organization’s high ranking of fifth in the nation out of 131 student voting organizations.
“Geaux Vote is powered by people who are eager to facilitate the process of civic engagement,” Valencia said. “I believe that it was the dedication of so many leaders within our organization that contributed to us achieving such an incredible honor.”