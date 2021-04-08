The founder of the LSU Golden Girls, Mary Elizabeth Briggs Norckauer, died Tuesday at age 96, according to the LSU Marching Band's Facebook page.
Norckauer was the founder and first choreographer for the LSU Golden Girls, then called the Ballet Corps. She taught dance, skating, shooting and fencing at LSU for 30 years.
She won the title of Internationally Distinguished Shooter as a member of the U.S. Shooting Team, according to the Facebook page, and set track and field world records in running, jumping and throwing events.
"Her work helped build a legacy of excellence in Tiger Band and beyond, and she will be greatly missed," the Facebook page read. "The Tiger Band family is deeply saddened at the passing of Mary Elizabeth Briggs Norckauer."