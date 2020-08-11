A man was arrested related to burglaries at three Greek houses over the weekend, according to LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard.
LSUPD crime logs reported a "burglary of building" Saturday at the Kappa Delta house and the Acacia house. The log also reported a "burglary of building" at 3743 W Lakeshore Dr., the address of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house.
Ballard confirmed the burglaries and said Benjamin Turner was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison related to them. Ballard said the burglaries occurred between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.
"LSUPD received several burglaries of fraternity and sorority houses: Kappa Delta, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Acacia houses," Ballard said.