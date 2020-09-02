LSU held its first weekly briefing on its response to COVID-19 Wednesday led by Interim President Thomas Galligan via Zoom.
The University reported an additional 137 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the total to 366 cases within the community.
“I’m concerned,” Galligan said. “I’m monitoring and looking at it carefully because if it keeps going up, we’re going to go remote.”
Over 3,500 tests have been administered with 1,376 of them conducted on campus and roughly 2,200 of them self-reported, according to Galligan.
“We want to see that number rise,” Galligan said.
Galligan encouraged the LSU community to use the symptom tracker every day to help the University keep track of both positive and negative test results.
As of Wednesday, 46 students who tested positive and were isolated on campus. An additional 36 students have been quarantined for coming into contact with someone who tested positive.
The University has seen higher numbers in certain residence halls, Galligan said, though he could not comment on which ones. If students on one floor of a dorm test positive, the entire floor will be encouraged to get tested.
The University continues to push its “embrace, not enforce” approach, but Galligan ensured enforcement will occur when necessary when it comes to violating COVID-19 protocols.
Rules will be thoroughly enforced for student organizations and events. Four student organizations have been charged for violating the code of conduct, though Galligan could not release the names of those organizations.
“All I can say is it’s not exclusively Greek Life related,” Galligan said.
The interim president also encouraged the community to donate to the Student Emergency Support Fund to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
“The beginning of the school year is a really important time,” Galligan said. “The next 10 days or so are going to be critical.”