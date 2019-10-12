The 2019 LSU Homecoming Parade rolls out at 11 a.m. today.
The parade, another homecoming tradition, lasts about 75 minutes. The parade travels around campus for about 2.9 miles.
Several student organizations will participate in the float, including the 2019 Homecoming Court.
After the homecoming parade ends, be sure to stick around for the highly anticipated LSU-Florida game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
During halftime, the homecoming court will be recognized, and the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned.
