Tayler Pierre was announced the winner of the 2019 LSU Homecoming Talent Show on Tuesday night in the Union Ballroom.
Pierre, a mass communication senior studying public relations, with minors in African and African American studies and Business Administration, sang a cover of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys at the talent show.
She said she has always enjoyed singing and enjoyed having the chance to perform in front of others on Tuesday.
“Singing is my favorite thing to do, so it was great to be on stage sharing my gift with the people here tonight,” Pierre said.
Pierre has been singing since she was a little girl. Her father used to sing to her, and she has a background of singing at her church. Pierre said she and her family always knew she'd continue singing as she grew older.
“My mom said she always knew that I would be a singer,” Pierre said, "but people didn’t believe her.”
While Pierre has performed in other talent shows, she has never participated in the LSU Talent Show. She decided to take the chance of singing in the show because it's her senior year and her last chance to do so.
“I figured, 'why not just add this to the things I want to accomplish this year?'” Pierre said.
She said it felt great to be on stage and to see all of the people supporting her and enjoying her work. Pierre's favorite aspect of performing is seeing how her singing moves the people listening to her.
Pierre said the award made her feel very humble, and she is grateful for the honor.
“Singing isn’t just about me,” she said. “It’s about me being able to not only share my gift with the people I sing to but for them to be impacted by what I say.”
Pierre was met with thunderous applause from the audience when her name was announced as winner.
Second-place winner mass communication junior Walter Miller sang “Somebody to Love” by Queen. Miller was the first-place winner at the 2018 Homecoming Talent Show. Miller stood on a chair to sing and ended his performance with a death drop, which was a crowd favorite.
Third place winners, Last Minute Band, performed a trio of R&B songs.
Many performers got the crowd involved by walking into the audience, while one performer even walked out with his Instagram handle written on a poster board for the crowd to see.
The University's homecoming week culminates with the LSU-University of Florida football game at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but there are many other events throughout the week students can participate in.
The Homecoming Concert and Silent Disco is on Thursday starting at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Students can attend the concert for free, but tickets for the general public are $20. The Office of Multicultural Affairs is also hosting a Hispanic Cultural Showcase in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which continues through Oct. 15. The showcase will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Free Speech Alley.
On Saturday, be sure to attend the Homecoming Parade starting at 11 a.m. The parade will roll through the University's campus and will feature several student organizations, as well as the 2019 Homecoming Court.
An alligator cookoff will also take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Parade Ground in anticipation of the LSU-Florida game later that day.
The LSU community will also have the opportunity to view Greek lawn decorations sponsored by LSU Greek Life from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on West Lakeshore Drive.