LSU officials began a 16-month long renovation project for the Huey P. Long Field House this year, aimed to be completed in 2022.
Assistant Vice President for Planning, Design and Construction Roger Husser said the building’s age and lack of consistent renovations throughout its history make these renovations all the more necessary.
“The original building was built in the 1920s and the building has never undergone a full and complete renovation,” Husser said. "This project is to completely renovate the building from inside and out, top to bottom, a full scale renovation of the historic building.”
Husser said it is a $25 million project funded by the state legislature and private funds.
“We’re seeking additional private funds that would allow us to enhance part of the project that we otherwise would not be able to do,” Husser said.
Paul Favaloro, LSU Director of Capital Project Management and Development, said there have been obvious problems with the current state of the building that put the idea of renovation at the forefront of many University officials’ minds for years.
“It was lacking in its facility systems’ components, abandoned in certain areas of the pool, an area of lockers and racquetball courts on the back end, so portions of the building were not being used,” Favaloro said. “It’s well overdue for a renovation and restoration.”
Favaloro said that renovating some aspects of the building would just require improvements. In other areas, such as windows of the building, Favaloro said they would require a complete modern transformation, as the original designs are not very well suited in a modern setting.
“Some of the windows from the building are original,” Favaloro said. "They are going to be removed and restored with more modern insulated double pane window glass.”
Favaloro said the University is planning to do a gut renovation of the building’s interior, which aims to give the building a more modern setting.
“We’re basically stripping down the gut anteriors of the building to its bare structural component, and reusable systems to renovate a space to make it more in line with today’s needs," Favaloro said.
One change that will come with the renovations is the removal of the pool to make more space for student activities, Favaloro said.
“Pools are very expensive to maintain, and there’s additional options to using this space other than a pool,” Falvaloro said. "What we hope to do is renovate it into a common area, a gathering space, as well as outdoor classroom use.”