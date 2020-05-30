LSU Interim President Tom Galligan released a statement yesterday evening addressing the events surrounding the death of George Floyd.
"As an educator and law professor, I strongly believe that any injustice or violation of the equal protection of law committed by anyone degrades everyone as well as the very foundation of our democracy," Galligan wrote in a statement published on the University's official Twitter account.
Galligan also wrote that the University will always strive to cultivate a diverse, inclusive, compassionate and welcoming campus community that respects the rights and voices of its students, staff, faculty and guests.
"On behalf of LSU, I want to assure you that your university is unwavering in our commitment to equality and justice," Galligan wrote.
A message from @LSUpresident pic.twitter.com/kpkE0iVpN8— LSU (@LSU) May 29, 2020