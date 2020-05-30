Interim Interview

LSU's Interim President, Tom Galligan sits in his office on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 during an interview at the University Administrations building on LSU's campus.

 Ben Caplan

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan released a statement yesterday evening addressing the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. 

"As an educator and law professor, I strongly believe that any injustice or violation of the equal protection of law committed by anyone degrades everyone as well as the very foundation of our democracy," Galligan wrote in a statement published on the University's official Twitter account. 

Galligan also wrote that the University will always strive to cultivate a diverse, inclusive, compassionate and welcoming campus community that respects the rights and voices of its students, staff, faculty and guests. 

"On behalf of LSU, I want to assure you that your university is unwavering in our commitment to equality and justice," Galligan wrote. 

