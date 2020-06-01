Interim President Tom Galligan outlined potential changes for the fall semester in a June 1 announcement.
LSU is preparing to move into Phase 2 pending the Governor's decision to do so. Phase 2 will bring back 50% of the University's employees. Afterward, the University hopes to move onto Phases 3 and 4, which will bring the University closer to normal operations, according to the announcement.
The University expects the CDC to continue recommending 6 feet of distance and face coverings in the fall, according to the announcement. Precautions will also be taken to increase cleaning protocols.
"We urge everyone to try to obtain face coverings now, since they can be difficult to find and may take some time to receive after you order them, and since one will probably not be enough for an entire semester," the announcement read.
Additionally, the University is planning to randomly test between 10 and 16 percent of the populations of all LSU systems statewide for COVID-19 in the fall. Those selected would be encouraged to participate in testing, but not required.
The fall semester is anticipated to begin on schedule, but the possibility of canceling fall break is still being considered to limit student travel over the holidays.
Common spaces such as the Union, the Library, the Bookstore and the Dining Halls will be open this fall, but will likely have capacity restrictions or otherwise need to operate differently, according to the announcement. Activities such as Move-In Day, athletic events, student organization events, Greek Life events and other large gatherings this fall may be altered or postponed.
"We are monitoring LSU’s and Louisiana’s phased re-openings to help us determine how to safely hold these events," the announcement read.
The new phased reopening plans will extend to continuing research, and to reopen spaces for the performing arts, in accordance with CDC safety guidelines and state guidelines.
"We will be using information learned over the coming weeks to help us and we want to include information that we gain from our reopening plans," Galligan wrote in the announcement. "As we learn more, we can make better decisions for our campus community."