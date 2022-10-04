LSU and 115 schools around the country are partnering with Hilinski’s Hope Foundation from Oct. 1-Oct. 8 for its third annual College Football Mental Health Week, according to a press release.

Hilinski’s Hope Foundation was founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski in 2018 to honor their son Tyler, a Washington State quarterback who took his own life in 2018 and suffered from the lasting effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The week will honor Tyler, those lost, and those suffering from mental health issues, according to the press release.

Kym Hilinski, Tyler Hilinski’s mother and co-founder of Hilinski’s Hope Foundation, said in the press release that she knows that conversations around mental illness can be tough and uncomfortable; however, she believes that it’s critical for the well-being of student-athletes.

She also said that Hilinski’s Hope helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma and scale mental wellness programs for student-athletes by sharing Tyler’s story, connecting students with mental health resources and assisting universities with institutionalizing best practices.

Even though the first week of October focuses on Mental Illness Awareness Week, the LSU Student Health Center and LSU Athletics still maintain their focus on mental health for student-athletes.

Raime Thibodeaux, director of Mental Health at the Student Health Center, is an advocate for mental health awareness for athletes and students at LSU.

“Mental illness can affect people from all demographics and all walks of life, including athletes,” Thibodeaux said. “There are times when we can inadvertently think to ourselves ‘that person has a great life...they couldn't possibly struggle’ but that isn't true.”

For students in need, Thibodeaux said the SHC offers individual therapy, group therapy, walk-in appointments and crisis appointments.

“We welcome students to use our same-day access as a place to start getting a brief screening appointment to get a sense of what brings them in and what service might be the best fit for them,” Thibodeaux said.

The SHC wants student-athletes at the university to have helpful conversations with their peers and connect them to the appropriate resources should they be struggling with mental health related issues, Thibodeaux said.

She also said that Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), an evidence-based suicide prevention training for LSU students, allows college athletes to examine their personal issues with certified individuals.

“Individuals from Athletics joined our staff for QPR instructor training this past summer so that they could provide this training within the student athlete population,” Thibodeaux said.

Bruce Buggs, assistant director of Student-Athlete Mental Health, said he is proud of the recent efforts regarding mental health evaluations at LSU Athletics. He said LSU Sports Psychology and Counseling provided mental health training to the coaching staff in all LSU sports over the summer.

Buggs said that one way that LSU Athletics promotes mental health within the program is by speaking to prospective athletes about mental health before they commit to LSU.

“[LSU Sports Psychology and Counseling] are also asked to attend and speak on recruiting visits as a valuable resource, as well as provide training/insight to the coaching staff and academic personnel about mental health awareness,” Buggs said.

LSU Sport Psychology and Counseling promotes several mental health initiatives and outlets such as Healthy Tiger, Tiger Life, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Black Student Athlete Association and the Cox Academic Center, Buggs said.

LSU Cornerback Dylan Brown said he’s familiar with Tyler Hilinski’s story and the effects of CTE, adding how it’s common among football players.

He said that having a week dedicated to honoring those who have dealt with and still deal with mental health issues helps college athletes cope with their internal thoughts.

“I think it’s very important that LSU football partners with Hilinski’s help to advocate for mental health, because it brings even more awareness to the matter,” Brown said. “Coach Kelly always says you have to be aware before you can enhance.”