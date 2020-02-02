LSU’s LGBTQ+ Faculty Caucus is proposing creating of a LGBTQ+ center on campus. Despite the pre-existing LGBTQ+ room in the Women’s Center, the Faculty Caucus agreed that a full building would be ideal to best serve LGBTQ+ students and faculty on campus.
The center would be used to provide a ‘Safe Place’, a campaign the University’s Spectrum club implemented in hopes of creating judgement-free and knowledgeable areas to the entire campus. It would also offer additional classrooms for the LGBTQ+ studies minor and conference rooms to host guest speakers and discuss community concerns.
Whether students are coming together in the center for social or academic reasons, the caucus feels that as the community grows, places for them to mingle should also grow. Caucus President and English associate professor Chris Barrett said it is essential that students speak up and express their desire for the supplementary space.
“The more students tell the administration what they need, the more likely it would be,” Barrett said.
Assistant Director for Cross-Cultural Affairs Wes Heath said the LGBTQ+ Caucus is drafting proposals, which is a big step, but what works best on this campus is, “student voices,” and the best way to get this done is for people to, “show up to what’s already there.”
The LGBTQ+ Center already has some student support on campus.
“I just hope it happens,” kinesiology freshman Kailyn Savoy said. “Of course, something like that would be up to me and other students to say something about it.”
Other students, including industrial engineering freshman Nick Saurage, think an LGBTQ+ Center is unnecessary.
“I feel like it’s over the top for one minority group to have a building and disregard all others,” Saurage said.
In the current Women’s Center, students can find books, movies and many other resources for LGBTQ+ support.
The Caucus’ proposal comes after the Princeton Review recently ranked the University as one of the top 15 LGBTQ+ unfriendly colleges in the country.
Barrett believes the University's administration is on the path to change.
“The University as a whole has gotten increasingly good at taking steps that were really meaningful to the needs of the community," Barrett said.
At the earliest, this production could be underway by the summer.