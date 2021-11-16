LSU lifted the indoor mask mandate and on-campus event restrictions Monday, President William Tate IV announced in an email.
"Upon the recommendation of our Health and Medical Advisory Committee, which consists of medical doctors, epidemiologists, engineers and biomedical researchers from across the state, we have decided to lift the indoor mask mandate on our Baton Rouge campus and end restrictions for on-campus events, effective immediately," Tate said.
Quarantine protocols, wastewater testing and testing of unvaccinated students will continue, Tate said.
"While we are encouraged by the low number of cases we have seen this fall, and the overall success of our COVID policies and protocols, the pandemic is still a fluid situation," Tate said. "We will continue to carefully monitor trends, and these protocols are subject to change if transmission patterns, number of cases, or positivity rates in the Baton Rouge area change significantly. The health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority."
LSU's Health and Medical Advisory Committee continues to recommend vaccines and boosters for those who meet the criteria outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Booster shots and vaccines from all three manufacturers are available for students and employees at the Student Health Center. Testing, vaccines and boosters are also available at other campus locations.
According to the LSU COVID-19 dashboard, there are 12 active COVID-19 cases on campus. About 85% of the student population is vaccinated and 78% of employees are vaccinated.