Calling all video gamers: LSU and LSU Athletics recently announced the first ever Power Five Esports Qualifier will be held this Friday and Saturday.
The Rocket League qualifying tournament is open to all full-time students in good standing at the University. Teams of three will compete in online Rocket League competition. Students interested in competing must sign up by Thursday, Nov. 14.
Rocket League, a vehicular soccer video game, is one of the most popular multi-player games in esports. The game has up to four players assigned to two teams, which use rocket-powered vehicles to hit a ball into the opposing team's goal and score points.
The winning team from the tournament will advance to the inaugural Power Five Esports Invitational. The tournament will feature four weeks of preliminary matches in December to determine which teams will advance to the final competition on Jan. 18-19, 2020, in New York. It will also include live coverage streamed on Twitch.
The invitational will feature Rocket League teams of students from member schools of the top five collegiate athletic conferences, including the SEC, AAC, Pac-12, Big Ten and Big 12. The winning team's expenses for travel to New York will be paid for.
“While esports is not a recognized sport with the NCAA or with the participating schools, when power five athletics programs get together, the world will be watching and that’s great for LSU,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said in a statement. “This kind of tournament is a first for our campus and required a joint effort with the university, the esports club and many other groups on campus. It’s an exciting opportunity and we are happy to be one part of it.”
Click here to learn more about Rocket League or here to sign up for the Rocket League qualifying tournament.