LSU mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff members Tuesday following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer shot.
Unvaccinated students will have until Sept. 10 to submit proof of their first vaccination or complete a waiver form through the Student Health Center. Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of full vaccination.
If students do neither, they will be contacted and given the chance to comply before the university takes additional steps, according to LSU media relations director Ernie Ballard.
As of Sunday, around 48% of the roughly 34,000 LSU students have reported being partially or fully vaccinated.
LSU also announced that all Tiger Stadium guests over the age of 12 will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours of arriving at the stadium.
"As an epidemiologist, I know that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and I’m grateful to everyone who has already been vaccinated for helping us move in that direction," LSU President William Tate said in an email.
Unvaccinated students can get vaccinated at several locations on campus.