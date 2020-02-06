The Manship School of Mass Communication has made changes to its degree curriculum. Notably, challenging classes such as accounting and economics will be removed from the upcoming 2020-2021 course catalog.
Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies for The Manship School of Mass Communication Josh Grimm confirmed the removal of Accounting 2000 and Economics 2030 from the mass communication degree program.
“Those changes [the removal of Accounting 2000 and Economics 2030] have been approved and will go into effect this fall,” Grimm said.
The need to reevaluate the course requirements for mass communications students has been around for quite some time, Grimm said.
“One of the first things I did was try to see what we have done in the past and see what needs to be addressed,” Grimm said. “I noticed these requirements for Economics 2030 and Accounting 2000. I looked into it, and it turns out that the last time they were looked at was the year 1976 for accounting and 1986 for economics.”
Although the courses have been taken out of future degree requirements, Grimm said the Manship School still encourages students to take what classes interest them.
“We looked into it and looked at what other colleges were requiring and ultimately determined that these classes should not be a requirement,” Grimm said. “That being said, students are still allowed and encouraged to take those classes.”
Students who formerly had to take Economics 2030 will now have to take a general education social science class, and students who formerly had to take Accounting 2000 will now be required to take another mass communication elective.
Mass communication sophomore Emmaline Peneguy knew about the changes and is grateful that she now has the opportunity to take more relevant classes.
“Personally, I am so grateful because [Economics 2030 and Accounting 2000] are not something I would be very interested in,” Peneguy said. “Now I can take another elective, which I’ll use to count towards my minor.”
Changing degree requirements is a lengthy process. First, the proposal goes to the Manship School's course of the curriculum committee and pass a faculty vote. From there, it goes to the University's course of the curriculum committee, which must approve the vote. Finally, the change has to be approved by Academic Affairs.
Political communication freshman Nathalie Tardiff is glad the requirements are changing because it has given her a chance to take a class taught by the dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication.
“In replacement of Econ, I’m actually taking Mass Communication 2050,” Tardiff said. “I can honestly say that I am happy to take this class, especially since the dean of the Manship School is the professor”
Students enter the University with the catalog that has been approved for that given year. Students can adopt a new catalog but must adopt all course changes made to the new catalog. Most students can opt into the new catalog, Grimm said.
The changes will go into effect in fall 2020, and students registered for the affected courses have been notified.
“We do look at our curriculum pretty often,” Grimm said. “We are trying to encourage students to take a variety of classes that will prepare them for the job of their dreams.”