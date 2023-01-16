Madison Brooks, an LSU mass communication sophomore, died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle early that morning, said Josh Grimm, interim dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication, in an email to students Monday.
East Baton Rouge Parish Police Department said she was struck by a car as she stood alone in the middle of Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to WAFB. The investigation is ongoing.
“Our thoughts are with Madison’s family, friends, classmates and loved ones during this time of grief and loss. This is a tragedy for all of us at the Manship School, and we’re all here to help one another in some way,” Grimm said.
Brooks was a member of the Alpha Phi chapter at LSU and had recently been accepted to the Manship School to study political communication, Grimm said.
The university said in a statement that friends and classmates of Brooks can seek mental health support at the Student Health Center, which will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday and can be reached at 225-578-6271.