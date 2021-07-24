The LSU Health and Medical Advisory Committee recommended LSU administration require masks indoors in the fall semester to combat the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.
The committee said in a statement Friday that it has met often since the start of the pandemic and firmly believes certain protocols taken by the administration would prevent virus breakouts when school starts.
The committee suggested requiring masks at all times indoors and a COVID-19 test for all on-campus residents before arriving on campus. It also said to test a residential hall when wastewater has a large detection of the virus.
LSU is not able to mandate vaccines due to state law, but the committee urged everyone on campus to get vaccinated and report it to the school. The committee also encouraged social distancing at all times.
The committee also recommended all classes to be recorded and available online for students who miss class, especially due to COVID-19. It also said to keep using the Daily Symptom Checker.
The university has also already begun installing HEPA filtration and expects to be done before the semester.
This statement from the Medical Advisory Committee came the same day Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested that people wear masks indoors. Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health are concerned with the surge in COVID-19 in rates, which Louisiana leads the nation per capita.
No decisions are final, however. There will be a faculty forum so the committee can get faculty input. The committee said it will continue to monitor the situation before making final decisions for the fall semester.