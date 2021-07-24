Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.