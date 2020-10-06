LSU announced Tuesday morning that it is closely monitoring Hurricane Delta ahead of Saturday’s football game against Missouri. Kickoff is still set for 8 p.m. CT in Tiger Stadium as the University said it is too early to make any adjustments.
All campus activities, including classes, remain as scheduled until further notice from LSU Emergency Operations Center.
Tropical Storm Delta rapidly grew into a Category 4 storm this morning as it heads for Louisiana, according to nola.com. The storm's track is still shifting, but it's expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a Category 2 storm on Friday night or Saturday morning.
