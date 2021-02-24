The LSU Museum of Art is adding eight pieces of work to its permanent collection through an initiative that seeks to help underrepresented artists.
The Winifred and Kevin P. Reilly Initiative for Underrepresented Artists funds acquisitions of works by artists who are minorities, including artists who are Black, Indigenous and Latinx. It also includes those of marginalized sexualities, gender identities and other marginalized communities. An exhibition featuring recent acquisitions will open March 28.
“Kevin and I developed this initiative with the museum staff to support structural change at LSU Museum of Art by fostering greater inclusivity,” Winifred said in a press release. “Supporting LSU MOA’s (Museum of Art) participation in Of/By/For All Change Network, development of a curatorial fellowship focused on African American art and acquisitions by underrepresented artists are major steps toward lasting change.”
The goal of this initiative is to bring people together and make the museum a more inclusive place, Winifred said.
“We hope this gift will encourage others to join us now and in future gifting to support LSU MOA’s commitment to become a place where everyone sees themselves, their culture and their values represented,” Winifred said.
Museum of Art Executive Director Daniel Stetson believes the first round of acquisitions marks a major step forward for the museum.
“These acquisitions signal another moment of transformation that affirms a foundational commitment to diversity and inclusion for the next fifteen years,” Stetson said in a press release.
Courtney Taylor, Curator and Director of Public Programs at the LSU Museum of Art, said that the museum often does collective spotlights on artists.
“The goal of this is to bring artists to the museum who normally wouldn’t be able to get in,” Taylor said.
The Reilly’s are working in conjunction with LSU Museum of Art’s Collecting Plan, which has focused purchasing funds on acquisitions by underrepresented artists since 2017.
During the first year, funding focused on acquiring different pieces of work from different Black artists. Some of the artists involved include MacArthur Fellow Whitfield Lovell, Sonya Clark, Radcliffe Bailey, Gordon Parks, Madelyn Sneed-Grays and Mario Moore.
The Reilly’s committed an initial $500,000 that will help support the initiative to expand the collection of work in a more representative and inclusive way over two years, according to a press release.
“When the museum has purchasing dollars, they are purchasing art from underrepresented communities,” Taylor said. “We want everyone included in the museum.”
While the artists being featured in the museum come from all across the country, their work will be added to the museum's permanent collection.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, spectators have been able to view some new pieces of art which are featured in the museum, according to Taylor.
“There’s a lot of new pieces of art on view for the first time,” Taylor said.