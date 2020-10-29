Despite obstacles that members of the performing arts community faced following the spread of COVID-19, the Musical Theater Club has devised a creative plan for its annual blocked reading.
On Nov. 5 and 6, the Musical Theater Club will perform a reimagined tale of the Disney classic movie, “Aladdin,” written by StarKid Productions and entitled “Twisted” outside in the Greek Theater.
Theater performance junior and hospitality chair of MTC Kendall Berry eagerly took on the role of directing “Twisted.”
“I think it’s been going well,” Berry said. “I was a little nervous because this is the first thing we’ve tried to do amidst [the pandemic], but I’m excited.”
To cast the staged reading, MTC held virtual auditions in which members submitted videos of their auditions.
In addition to the normal challenges of putting on a performance, the MTC members involved with the production are facing the issue of COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“Right now, we’re trying to figure out how we’ll work with the masks for the actual show because it is harder to hear when people have them on,” Berry said.
Although the show will stream on Facebook for free, the crew and cast of “Twisted” are excited at the prospect of having a live audience outside.
Theater performance junior Nathan Catalanotto has been an active member of MTC since his freshman year. He will be portraying the captain of the royal guard in the performance.
“I think during quarantine, we all missed the live aspect of theater,” Catalanotto said. “I’m glad that we can still perform.”
Psychology senior Emily Grace Loe currently serves as the assistant board chair and will read the role of Jasmine in “Twisted.”
Loe said that scripts in hand on stage helps her have more fun with the show and not stress out about memorizing lines.
“It’s like playing pretend with friends,” Loe said. Catalanotto echoed Loe’s sentiments.
“We’re all excited to perform in front of a crowd out n public instead of behind closed doors,” Catalanotto said. “People who are walking by can come see what’s going on and stay if they want to.”
Loe said she is excited about the prospect of performing outside and still staying involved with theater throughout her senior year.
“We have to wear masks the entire time which stinks, but it’s just nice in general that we all get to perform,” Loe said.
Catalanotto participated in the reading last year and is excited for this year’s performance and the opportunity to connect with others in the musical theater community.
“It’s honestly been fun,” Catalanotto said. “I think everyone enjoys seeing each other again. Even though we have our masks, we’re still able to interact with everyone and laugh together.”
Although some members are nervous about performing live again, Catalanotto said he had faith in the cast.
“I think the cast is talented enough and they work hard enough to put on the best show that we can put on,” Catalanotto said. “It’s going to be a great show, and I hope everyone gets a chance to come and see it.”