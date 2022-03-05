LSU NAACP and the Black Law Students Association gave back to the youth of Baton Rouge through a book drive from Feb. 15-28.
The donations were distributed to the Baton Rouge Detention Center and the Baton Rouge Advocacy Center for children and teens.
LSU NAACP Juvenile Justice chair Jordan Williams, an LSU psychology junior, was interested in starting a donation drive for children in juvenile detention centers.
Tiger Prison Project held a prison book drive in previous years. The NAACP was inspired by the Tiger Prison Project and started a book drive during Black History Month.
Williams, who gained the Juvenile Justice chair position this semester, has been exposed to various opportunities within the NAACP to help underresourced people in the Baton Rouge community. She wanted the book drive to give back to children a physical item that they can keep and cherish throughout the years.
“I personally grew up reading books,” Williams said. “I knew the joy of receiving a new book and falling in love with it. I believe that every child should experience that.”
The Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center is a resource where children who have been abused or have witnessed malicious acts can be assisted. Williams believes that giving books to the advocacy center can allow children to calm their emotions and speak openly to the counselors within the advocacy center.
“Books can help these children with whatever they are going through,” Williams said. “These donations could help a child who normally does not open up to others find a safe space to share their past experiences.”
Williams has created a barcode on each of the donation boxes for donators to scan. A Google form pops up that gives facts and statistics on youth in the Baton Rouge community. The barcode also provides a link to delve deeper into the raw statistics of what children face in detention centers.
One of the facts listed on the Google form is the following: youths who are detained or incarcerated may be subject to overcrowding, physical and sexual violence, trauma, suicide and even death.
LSU NAACP chair of Committee on Education Justin Martin, an LSU junior majoring in African and African American studies, is making sure that each child in Baton Rouge has the opportunities for a better education. Martin notices the stigma that comes with detention centers and advocates for juveniles to have access to learning materials.
“One of the things that makes this book drive really special is getting rid of people’s negative mindset about children in detention centers,” Martin said. “Most think that these underprivileged children don’t need educational items that a child regularly needs, but they really do.”
He believes that children in detention centers need a chance to find an interest that increases their learning and grows from their past mistakes.
“Books are like a portable world, you can take them anywhere you go,” Martin said. “For these children that are physically at the detention center, these books will have a positive outlet to involve themselves in during their challenging situations.
Angel Puder, an LSU junior majoring in political science and African and African American Studies, is the vice president of the LSU NAACP. She has assisted the NAACP in planning this drive and believes that books will positively influence children.
"These books should help them have a space to escape from their daily challenges. That’s what I love about reading,” Puder said. “You can go into a different world and live in the characters’ lives if you don’t like how your life is a the moment.”
Puder wants donators to realize that the smallest donation of a book can make a positive impact on the receivers.
“If you had a certain book that impacted you as a child and donate it, the child can receive the same experience you received,” Puder said. “The book may help them just like it did for you.”