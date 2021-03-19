The LSU Office of International Programs announced in an email Friday morning that all study abroad programs for summer 2021 have been cancelled.
"As many of you know, travel restrictions remain in place, the U.S. Department of State and CDC continue to advise against non-essential travel, and visas are more difficult to obtain today than ever before," wrote Senior Internationalization Officer and Executive Director Samba Dieng.
Among these cancellations include over 400 domestic and international programs. No announcements have been made regarding study abroad programs for fall 2021.