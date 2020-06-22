The University released a statement on Monday afternoon, June 22, to announce it will not transition into Phase 3 in coordinance with state officials.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced June 22, the state will remain in Phase 2, which was set to expire Friday, June 26, for another 28 days due to the increase of coronavirus cases throughout Louisiana.

"We must continue to act in the best interest of our faculty, staff and students, and that means keeping everyone safe," the statement read. "We are still very much in the midst of this pandemic, and have even begun seeing surges in the areas surrounding campus."

COVID-19 cases have been linked to Tigerland bars and surrounding areas of the University.

The University is hopeful to begin the Fall semester on schedule, according to the statement, but "frankly for that to happen every one of us will need to take the precautions seriously and ensure that those around us do as well."

For those not in Phase 1 or 2 of Louisiana, the University is advising for them to continue to work remotely.

