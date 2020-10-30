LSU officials announced Friday via email that student voting on Nov. 3 for the national election will be considered an excused absence.
The email comes in response to a resolution proposal made by LSU Student Government. The Faculty Senate reviewed the resolution and classified student voting as an excused absence under University Policy Statement 22, according to the email.
"As with all excused absences, students should coordinate with their faculty members to implement a plan to make up missed work and assignments," the email read.