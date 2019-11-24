Don’t have a fortune to spend on airport transportation and parking during the holiday breaks? Student Government, Parking and Transportation Services and the LSU Family Association have you covered.
These organizations look forward to providing students with safe and affordable transportation to the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for the tenth year this holiday season through their Holiday Shuttle Program.
The shuttle program allows students the opportunity to be transported to and from the New Orleans airport via shuttle buses for both Thanksgiving and winter breaks. A $55 charge this service is uploaded to students’ fee bills after registering.
Student Government Assistant Director of Transportation Emily Otken said the program was established to take the burden of airport transportation off out-of-state students who may not have a vehicle on campus.
“The holiday shuttle is an opportunity for out-of-state students, especially those without a vehicle on campus, to be transported to and from the New Orleans airport in an efficient and fiscally affordable manner,” Otken said.
Manager of Parent and Family Programs Lindsay McCrory said the program has proven successful in the last decade, as they have increased the number of riders each year.
“Last year it grew dramatically,” McCrory said. “For Thanksgiving two years ago, we had about 70 riders between the two days, then last year we went up to 130. Right now we have 186.”
As the lines and wait times at the newly renovated airport have been a source of frustration for travelers this year, the program provides departure times from campus every four hours and advises students to schedule a time at least three hours before their flight.
“We recommend that students board the shuttle with their flight time and security at the airport accounted for so they do not miss their flight,” Otken said.
Shuttles run as early as 4 a.m. for departure to the airport and as late as 10 p.m. for return to campus. In case of delay in return flights, students may board the next available shuttle, which they can track through the TransLoc app.
The TransLoc app allows students to see exactly how far away the shuttle is at any given time so that they may plan accordingly.
Because of the recent success with this program, the hosting organizations are exploring other options to potentially provide a transportation service for other University breaks, said McCrory.
For Thanksgiving break, transportation from the University to the airport will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, with return to campus on Sunday, Dec. 1. Online registration for this shuttle has now closed, but on-site registration is still available.
For winter break, transportation from the University to the airport will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15, with return on Sunday, Jan. 12. Online registration is open until Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11:59 p.m.