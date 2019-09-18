Education leaders of Baton Rouge will give updates today at 9:30 a.m. on the Capital Area Promise.
Capital Area Promise is a joint initiative launched in 2018 that aims to develop college and career pathways for Greater Baton Rouge students. Today's event, titled "Progress on the Promise" will share data gathered from the University, Souther University, Baton Rouge Community College, East Baton Rouge Parish School system, and other partnering agencies.
Progress on the Promise will take place at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard.