The LSU Panhellenic Council announced the creation of the Sierra Frazier Memorial Scholarship Fund for new members in an Instagram post on Aug. 6.
The scholarship honors Sierra Frazier, a Delta Gamma member who died in October 2021 from a long-term medical condition.
The post said the LSU Panhellenic Council understands the cost of being in a sorority may be a reason why people don’t join, and this scholarship will help minimize that financial stress.
“We take this opportunity to open the door for more women like Sierra to be a part of the community without the possibility of financial burden,” LSU Panhellenic said in the Instagram post.
Olivia Christopher, the LSU Panhellenic Council President, said the scholarship is open to new members and will cover chapter dues and new member fees for one year. Average new member fees are a one-time charge of $616, and average chapter dues are $1,905 per semester. Chapter dues cover meal plans, use of the sorority house and other events.
In the scholarship application, applicants must answer a series of questions, including how they plan to use their sorority experience to better the community and how the scholarship will impact their college experience.
The LSU Panhellenic Executive Council members will choose the recipients of the scholarship through a blind selection process. Awards will be given out on need-based criteria, and recipients will be selected on Aug. 23, after bids are sent out.
The scholarship is currently being fully funded by the Panhellenic Council. There is no set number of winners, and the Panhellenic Council will give out as many awards as they can before the allocated money runs out, Christopher said.
“Even if [the scholarship] only affects one, two, three, four girls, those are women that are able to have the [Greek life] experience without the stress and the burden [of finances],” Christopher said. “It’s just so important to be able to provide for the community in a way that affects people of different backgrounds.”
Christopher also said she hopes to see the scholarship expand in the future to cover other costs, like housing, so more people can benefit from it.
“We’re hoping that this [scholarship] can really grow, and if it gets great feedback from the community and donors and alumni, then we would love to expand this out to active members,” Christopher said.
Christopher expressed pride in the LSU Panhellenic Council Executive Board for making the scholarship a reality and for using it to honor Sierra Frazier.
“This is such a great way to honor [Sierra’s] legacy in the community... You can make something of your position, of your time on this council, and if you see the need in the community, if you put the work in, you can make it happen,” Christopher said.