LSU Panhellenic announced Wednesday that the formal recruitment process for the fall will be conducted virtually.
All rounds of formal recruitment will take place virtually Aug. 16-24, LSU Panhellenic said in an Instagram statement. The University's 12 participating sororities unanimously decided to make this change to virtual recruitment.
The post said LSU Panhellenic staff and student-leaders are working to ensure a "positive, fun and safe experience for what they said was a "record number" of potential new members.
"While the recruitment experience will differ from past years, we are confident that the Greek community will offer the same opportunities-- friendship, academic support, personal growth and leadership opportunities-- as our members have experienced for years," the post read.