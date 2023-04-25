The LSU Police Department responded Sunday night to shots heard near West Chimes Street in the Nicholson Gateway area, according to an email from the Office of Communications and University Relations.
An LSU student sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was brought to the hospital in a person vehicle, treated and released, the email said. The email did not say how the injuries were sustained.
The incident took place around 8 p.m., the email said, and students were told through LSU's emergency alert system to avoid the area until shortly after 11 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing, the email said.