Lodwrick Cook, whose name dons the Lod Cook Alumni Center and Hotel for his philanthropy, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to Facebook post by his grandson, Sam Chambi.
"This man moved mountains with his words alone," Chambi said. "He lived an unbelievable live and I will celebrate him for the rest of mine."
Cook, a Castor, Louisiana native, earned his bachelor's degree from the University in mathematics and petroleum engineering. He went on to work for the Atlantic Richfield Company for almost four decades and served as corporate vice president in 1970.
Cook later went on to become a member of the LSU Alumni Association's board of directors. Through personal donations and fundraising efforts, he was able to open a 128-room building later named the Lod Cook Alumni Center. During the 1994 dedication ceremony for the building, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush were in attendance.
Later, George H.W. Bush returned in 2001 to dedicate the Lod and Carole Cook Hotel and Conference Center at LSU.
His wife, Carole, died in 2010. Cook's cause of death is currently unknown.
