The University will operate in the fall semester in the way it did before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Interim President Thomas Galligan and Provost Stacia Haynie announced in an email Wednesday.
Galligan said that if COVID-19 vaccinations "proceed as expected," he expects the majority of courses to be delivered in person in the fall. He said there is no update regarding the summer session or intercession, but the University is monitoring Louisiana's COVID-19 progress and there will be an update soon.
"We expect that overall, fall 2021 will operate similarly to fall 2019," Galligan wrote.
Galligan said the University will continue to monitor vaccine distribution and make adjustments to semester plans that may be necessary.
"Of course, we will follow all state and CDC guidelines, with the safety of our campus community as our guidepost," Galligan wrote. "We intend to do all we can to return our campus safely to pre-COVID-19 operations."
As for spring 2021 commencement, Galligan said the University is working on plans and will communicate details once they are confirmed.