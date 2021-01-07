LSU Police were alerted after an employee at a fraternity house on campus reported finding a noose hanging from a fireplace.
Officers arrived at the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity house on Thursday morning to investigate.
When officers arrived, the noose was gone, according to LSU Police.
“LSU Police are investigating, as will the Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability and the Bias Incident Response Team,” said LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard. “The University welcomes viewpoints and open dialogue on campus, but these types of bias incidents aren’t tolerated.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.