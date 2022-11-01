Cop car car

An LSU Police car sits parked on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, outside of the LSU Police Station on South Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.

 Matthew Perschall

LSU Police investigated a report of aggravated assault with a firearm near the 459 Commons Monday night, according to LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard.

Ballard said that the victim, a non-LSU student, told LSU Police that words were exchanged with a group of three men. During the exchange, the front passenger produced a firearm, and the group then departed the area in a green Dodge Charger. 

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. and a campus-wide emergency alert stating that police were investigating the incident was sent.

Ballard said if anyone has any information or details to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

