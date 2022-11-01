LSU Police investigated a report of aggravated assault with a firearm near the 459 Commons Monday night, according to LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard.

Ballard said that the victim, a non-LSU student, told LSU Police that words were exchanged with a group of three men. During the exchange, the front passenger produced a firearm, and the group then departed the area in a green Dodge Charger.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. and a campus-wide emergency alert stating that police were investigating the incident was sent.

Ballard said if anyone has any information or details to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231.