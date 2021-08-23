As Louisiana faces the worst coronavirus outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals are overrun, and vaccination rates remain abysmal. The fourth COVID-19 surge has targeted the younger population, specifically teenagers and young adults, harder than ever.

Last week hospitalization rates rose to over 2,400 patients, with approximately 90% of those patients being unvaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Meanwhile, LSU students return to campus Monday with relatively few restrictions in place, aside from a statewide mask mandate.

Since the surge began, the University has been working to minimize COVID-related issues while retaining a typical semester for students arriving on campus. Policies for the fall include monthly testing for unvaccinated students and the use of masks on campus per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ most recent mandate.

The University will also test 25% of unvaccinated students weekly, according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. All student organizations on campus – especially Greek organizations – are encouraged to reach an 85% vaccination rate.

“We believe that achieving a high vaccination rate among our Greek community gives us the best chance to maintain health and safety among that community of students,” Ballard said. “An 85% vaccination rate among the Greek community provides us with far more flexibility as we adjust to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

LSU announced Wednesday that 90% of Greek students who have completed entry protocols are partially or fully vaccinated, though only about half of the over 6,000 Greek students have responded.

Lauren Steven, a marketing junior and Phi Mu risk management chair, said she hopes everything can return to normal this semester but is willing to cooperate with whatever protocols the University imposes.

“Everyone’s a little settled into all the restrictions, so if we need to wear masks and have vaccine requirements in order to be in-person, I think we’ll be able to do that,” Steven said.

LSU found high amounts of COVID-19 Thursday in the wastewater surrounding several Greek houses on East Lakeshore Drive. As a result, the University required every Greek member to get tested for the virus by 6 p.m. the next day – regardless of their vaccine status.

ISDS junior and Sigma Phi Epsilon member Philip Hymel said he wished the University could have given them more time to complete that protocol. However, giving thousands of students 48 hours to get tested was unfair.

“I thought that if they wanted to do something like that, they should have given us at least a week,” Hymel said. “I waited in line for an hour, and I’ve already been vaccinated. I heard of people who were in line for two to three hours. That’s ridiculous.”

According to Ballard, about 8,600 students moved into residence halls and on-campus apartments Aug. 14, 75% of which completed COVID entry protocols and reported partial or full vaccination.

Several faculty members throughout the summer expressed concern about teaching in-person classes to unvaccinated students. Some demanded that LSU go back to online classes, though the University returned to normalcy.

“Our goal is to have as many in-person interactions as possible for all of our student organizations,” Ballard said. “Health and safety will continue to be our guidepost as we make these decisions.”

Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Matt Lee released a letter of classroom guidelines for professors to follow as students return to class Monday, including indoor mask use, limited capacity for large classes, and the option to teach hybrid.

“We will continue to monitor the campus and community conditions, and let you know if any changes are needed to our current protocols,” Lee wrote. “I am grateful for the high level of engagement we have had from the campus community during our preparations for the fall semester.”

Faculty members exchanged a template note to students in early July, offering medical advice and encouraging them to get vaccinated. Although former Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie soon informed them they were prohibited from doing so due to university policy.

“There is concern about faculty members, using their faculty status, personally providing what could be interpreted as official medical guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations,” Haynie wrote in the letter. “(Policy Statement) 15 does not allow faculty or staff to communicate on behalf of the University unless officially designated to do so. In the case of COVID-19, all official communications must come from the Office of Communications & University Relations.”

The LSU administration will require the vaccine once the FDA approves any of the available COVID-19 shots. Following the mandate, Ballard said LSU students would be required to show proof of vaccination or submit a waiver form to visit or live on campus – though the logistics of doing so hasn’t been disclosed.

Civil engineering junior George Demopoulos, a member of Marines ROTC, said the protocols have proven effective within military programs and that his program has only seen two COVID cases.

“We are keeping our training as up to date and rigorous as possible while still staying safe,” Demopoulos said.

Though he’s concerned that another surge in cases could cause the campus to shut down, he stated that military organizations have gotten by this past year. Still, it would be impossible for officers to hold virtual training.

“We do have to follow all guidelines set by the university, the Department of Defense and by the CDC,” Demopoulos said. “We will hope it doesn’t get out of control, and our concern is that we will go back to a virtual climate, but we will always adapt and overcome.”

Executive Director of the Student Health Center Julie Hupperich said the Student Health Center is preparing for a possible surge in COVID cases on campus. A multiple-phase program is in place to minimize exposure, including separate entrances for sick students and partitioning the building in the event of a spike in cases.

“It’s an easier way to provide services to students where it’s convenient to them,” Hupperich said.

Hupperich added they implemented a new urgent care model for students to walk in at any time, similar to any other urgent care center.

Hupperich said there are two ways this semester can go: a surge in COVID and more variants of the virus; if students don’t comply with protocols or if the campus reaches herd immunity, students can be hopeful of a typical semester.

“If we can focus on vaccination and masking up and everyone does their part, we have the best shot for a normal semester with normal connections,” Hupperich said. “I think that is everyone’s end goal.”